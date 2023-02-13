Solutions Architect (Java) LWG_0728

Feb 13, 2023

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Angular 10, AG Grid

  • Spring Framework, AWS Stack

  • Experience with Data Modelling

  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

  • RESTful

  • Java 8, J2EE

  • JUnit, Mockito, Test Containers

  • Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

  • Apigee (highly advantageous)

  • Jenkins Pipeline

Duties:

  • Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes.

  • Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform/application

  • Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.

  • Facilitate stand-ups, refinements, etc.

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

  • Review and present to Product Owners.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • Development of User training

  • Execution of System testing/parallel runs

  • System implementation

  • System audits/quality assurance

  • Management of Penetration Test

Minimum Requirements:

Formal qualifications:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree

  • At least 8-10 years of Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

  • Web and digital project experience advantageous

  • Agile working experience advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Solutions Architecture
  • AWS
  • Java
  • Architect
  • Cloud architecture

