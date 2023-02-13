Specialist: Data & Business Intelligence

Feb 13, 2023

To design, develop, implement and maintain data and business intelligence solutions to meet both internal and external customer requirements
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Define and plan the implementation and cut over approach requirements and steps to be followed including consulting the business on business readiness criteria
  • Design and present prototypes in accordance to the relevant requirements
  • Assess the current Business Intelligence system efficiency and provide recommendations to ensure the optimal use of computer systems and applications
  • Provide testers with background information and insight relating to processes and functionality provided
  • Schedule, conduct and report on code review including corrective action identified as we as applying version control to associated codes and documentation

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Diploma + Advanced Diploma / B Degree in, engineering. IS, Computer Science, IM, IT or related field
  • MCSE: Data Management and Analytics Certification is preferred
  • Data Science Certifications (i.e. Python, Microsoft, AWS, Hadoop, big date, machine learning, etc.) are advantageous
  • Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Foundation Certification is essential
  • 8 years relevant work experience in ICT Business Intelligence/Programming
  • 4 years specialist experience

Desired Skills:

  • problem solving
  • strategic thinking
  • Quality focus

