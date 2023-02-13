Specialist: Web Development

Design, develop, implement and maintain functional and secured web applications and provide support to existing web applications and integrate new technologies into system designs for the company to meet the strategic and business objectives of the organisation
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Develop user friendly based web applications and applications framework as required
- Analyse user needs to determine requirements and conduct systems analysis and develop web-based applications in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders
- Create site layout and user interfaces from design concepts by using standard scripting language (such as XHTML, HTML, CSS and PHP practices) and facilitate programming and development
- Design and implement applications and we-based services and ensure applications database integration in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders
- Review all programs prior to implementation to verify consistency and conformance with processes and policies in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders
- Perform problem analysis, unit testing and program implementation for systems and/or projects
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Diploma + Advanced Diploma/ B Degree in ICT, IS, Computer science or related field
- HTML & CSS Coding Specialist (HCCS) Certification is essential
- JavaScript Certification is essential
- 8 years relevant work experience in web/SharePoint applications and Nintex workflows
- 4 years specialist experience
Desired Skills:
- Problem solving
- Strategic Thinking
- Quality focus