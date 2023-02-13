Technical Specialist (Wits ThirdStream)

Main purpose of the job:

To provide technical support for applications and programs to staff members and customers within the organization as well as to solve customer service queries, troubleshoot hardware and software issues

Location:

31 Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Provide specialist IT knowledge, guidance, and support to the project teams

Communicate effectively with stakeholders

Identify and manage problem priorities

Manage tasks priorities and task deadlines in a project environment

Be able to recognize security problems and work with the IT team to solve them

To identify and escalate IT and resource risks

Assist with the delivery of weekly and monthly IT reports

To understand new standards as well as to effectively implement them

Assist with the skills development of the IT team in technical areas

Be able to identify future problem areas and motivate changes or upgrades

Guide the IT team in finding solutions

To analyze technical problems and guide the IT team in finding solutions

Required minimum education and training:

Relevant Technical qualification

Valid Driver’s license

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 5 years work experience in a Technical IT role

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Must have a high level of customer service orientation

Must have strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills

Excellent technical IT support skills are necessary with good organizational skills

Must be proactive and able to exercise discretion and independent decision-making

Verbal and written communication

Must be able to take ownership of all allocated functions and projects

Excellent planning and organizing skills

Must have a positive attitude with the willingness to continuously grow in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work overtime when required

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 21 February 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Computing

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

BackgroundWits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. ThirdStream, a subsidiary of the Wits Health Consortium, is a supplier of administrative services to donor-funded and academic organizations in Africa. It supports more than 50 research entities within the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Witwatersrand.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

