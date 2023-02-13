Test Analyst

1 month contract -Hybrid

As a SAP Data Migration Consultant you will be participating in a SuccessFactors implementation & roll-out project. Based on requirement analysis you will prepare conceptual and functional data designs, prepare, and manage the data migration activities and perform relevant testing and deployment of the designed business solution.

In this role you work with customers in gathering business requirements for data migration needs and work across multiple functional areas to understand data usage and implications for data migration. You will be working with subject matter experts to identify and define data design and data migration requirements in order to build and execute the necessary jobs for the required data objects.

Responsibilities include:

Creating technical specifications for load jobs built

Design and Development of load jobs (Admin Manager/LSMW)

Execution of data migration loads across multiple load objects.

Reconciliation reporting and QA checks on data received and loaded.

conversion cycles, undertaking root cause analysis and articulating findings to the relevant stakeholders. Support and KT (Mock conversions and Cutover) for fellow data migration team members.

smooth integration between load data received from the client and Load jobs built by the consultant. Provide load templates to the clients.

NB: Admin Manager is the recommended method of migration for most SuccessFactors objects; therefore the data migration consultant will have to be proficient in loading data via Admin Manger as well as customising templates where necessary. (ABAP experience will be an added benefit but is not a requirement)

This role includes data (Master and Transactional) objects across HR and Payroll, this means cross functional experience and understanding will be of great value.

Must Have

Design test scenarios

Automation experience

Experience in ERP testing

Plan, create and execute test scenarios and scripts

Worked experience on working on a waterfall approach

Apply testing methodologies and principles defined in Overall Test Strategy document

Interact with different functional teams and relevant stakeholders

Detail orientated and an understanding of testing methodologies and quality control processes.

Diagnosing and troubleshooting defects and errors

Adhering to a quality assurance process.

Writing and updating test documentation (scripts, test evidence) and operational procedures.

Test progress reporting

Desired Skills:

Automation testing

ERP Testing

test scenarios

test scripts

waterfall

test progress report

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

