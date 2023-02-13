Test Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

1 month contract -Hybrid
As a SAP Data Migration Consultant you will be participating in a SuccessFactors implementation & roll-out project. Based on requirement analysis you will prepare conceptual and functional data designs, prepare, and manage the data migration activities and perform relevant testing and deployment of the designed business solution.
In this role you work with customers in gathering business requirements for data migration needs and work across multiple functional areas to understand data usage and implications for data migration. You will be working with subject matter experts to identify and define data design and data migration requirements in order to build and execute the necessary jobs for the required data objects.
Responsibilities include:
- Creating technical specifications for load jobs built
- Design and Development of load jobs (Admin Manager/LSMW)
- Execution of data migration loads across multiple load objects.
- Reconciliation reporting and QA checks on data received and loaded.
- Perform in depth data analysis on defects and patterns surfaced during cut over and mock
conversion cycles, undertaking root cause analysis and articulating findings to the relevant
stakeholders.
- Support and KT (Mock conversions and Cutover) for fellow data migration team members.
- Support client project team in CET (Cleansing, Extract and Transform) process to ensure a
smooth integration between load data received from the client and Load jobs built by the
consultant.
- Provide load templates to the clients.
NB: Admin Manager is the recommended method of migration for most SuccessFactors objects; therefore the data migration consultant will have to be proficient in loading data via Admin Manger as well as customising templates where necessary. (ABAP experience will be an added benefit but is not a requirement)
This role includes data (Master and Transactional) objects across HR and Payroll, this means cross functional experience and understanding will be of great value.
Must Have
- Design test scenarios
- Automation experience
- Experience in ERP testing
- Plan, create and execute test scenarios and scripts
- Worked experience on working on a waterfall approach
- Apply testing methodologies and principles defined in Overall Test Strategy document
- Interact with different functional teams and relevant stakeholders
- Detail orientated and an understanding of testing methodologies and quality control processes.
- Diagnosing and troubleshooting defects and errors
- Adhering to a quality assurance process.
- Writing and updating test documentation (scripts, test evidence) and operational procedures.
- Test progress reporting
Desired Skills:
- Automation testing
- ERP Testing
- test scenarios
- test scripts
- waterfall
- test progress report
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years