UI Developer at Tata Consultancy Services – Gauteng Sandhurst

Work Location – Johannesburg

Requirements and skills

Minimum of 2 years of UI experience

Demonstrable UI development skills with a strong portfolio

Proficiency in TypeScript, JavaScript, Angular, HTML, CSS, and Xamarin or other multi-platform development platforms

Solid experience in developing from wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps

Ability to present your designs and sell your solutions to various stakeholders.

Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively

Up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process

Responsibilities

Collaborate with product management and development to define and implement innovative solutions for the product direction, visuals and experience

Execute all visual development stages from concept to final integration with back-end systems

Conceptualize original ideas that bring simplicity and user friendliness to complex design roadblocks

Present and defend designs and key milestone deliverables to peers and executive level stakeholders

Conduct user research and evaluate user feedback

Establish and promote design guidelines, best practices and standards

Ensure software operates ideally across a range of programs and platforms, including Microsoft and Apple products and various mobile operating systems

Conduct thorough testing of user interfaces in multiple platforms to ensure all designs render correctly and systems function properly, incorporating feedback from actual potential users as well as members of the design team

Solve any design or usability issues that arise and anticipate potential future problems so they can be resolved before they impact users

Privacy Note:

Desired Skills:

UI

Java

TypeScript

Xamarin

Agile

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

