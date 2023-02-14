0900_ Java Developer (Senior) – Gauteng Pretoria

Role Title (Role Level): Java Developer (Senior)

Contract Term: ASAP – 31 December 2025

Location: Gauteng

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· JAVA/Spring Boot.

· JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS).

· HTML5, CSS3.

· CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).

· SQL (Oracle, Postgres).

· Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)

· IntelliJ / WebStorm.

· Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack).

· Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps).

· NodeJS (advantageous).

· Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous).

· Typescript.

· REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous).

· Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts).

· Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups.

· Docker/AWS

· Kubernetes/AWS

· Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN.

· IoC / Dependency Injection.

· Jira, Confluence.

· Micro Services.

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience

· 6 years’ experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?



Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for functional and/or technical design document(s).

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Interact with consultants of other modules for Integration requirements.

Preparing test data and documentation, Conducting Unit tests, Regression tests, System Integration security tests including recording of results and change management (transport) activities.

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Planning of go live milestones, planning, preparation and execution of migration, cutover and Go-Live as well as post Go-Live support activities.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Support the troubleshooting, resolving and closing of Production Support tickets (Incidents & Problems tickets) within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements).

User interface transactional solutions.

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles.

Update and maintain documentation as an existing system’s functionality is changed.

Execution according to the Agile Methodology and attending of all team meetings, including Stand-ups, Sprint Review, Sprint Retrospectives, Sprint Planning meetings etc.

Ensure availability to work on weekends and public holidays when required

Daily use of the Agile Tool Chain, as per the updates required by the respective feature team(s).

Desired Skills:

JAVA

Kubernetes/AWS

Docker/AWS

Git (version handling)

Bitbucket

SVN.

Jira

Confluence.

Queues

Flows

Execution Groups.

Learn more/Apply for this position