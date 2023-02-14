Agile Business Analyst

Feb 14, 2023

Requirements:

  • BCom Degree / Information Technology Degree.
  • 4+ Years’ experience in business analysis or a related field.
  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.
  • Excellent documentation skills.
  • Proven project planning experience.
  • Advanced Technical Skills.
  • Understanding and experience in agile methodology.
  • Strong inter-personal and stakeholder management skills.
  • Experience in working in an Agile team.
  • Experience in leading a team.
  • Good knowledge and application of Use Cases, Process Maps, Data Flows and Diagrams.
  • Proven digital transformation [URL Removed] technical skills.
  • Under

Desired Skills:

  • Agile methodologies
  • Business Analysis
  • Digital

About The Employer:

Our client is a fintech company providing funding to small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa. They are looking to bring onboard an Agile Business Analyst to join their team.

