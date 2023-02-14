Agile Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Requirements:

BCom Degree / Information Technology Degree.

4+ Years’ experience in business analysis or a related field.

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

Excellent documentation skills.

Proven project planning experience.

Advanced Technical Skills.

Understanding and experience in agile methodology.

Strong inter-personal and stakeholder management skills.

Experience in working in an Agile team.

Experience in leading a team.

Good knowledge and application of Use Cases, Process Maps, Data Flows and Diagrams.

Proven digital transformation [URL Removed] technical skills.

Desired Skills:

Agile methodologies

Business Analysis

Digital

About The Employer:

Our client is a fintech company providing funding to small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa. They are looking to bring onboard an Agile Business Analyst to join their team.

