Agile Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Requirements:
- BCom Degree / Information Technology Degree.
- 4+ Years’ experience in business analysis or a related field.
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.
- Excellent documentation skills.
- Proven project planning experience.
- Advanced Technical Skills.
- Understanding and experience in agile methodology.
- Strong inter-personal and stakeholder management skills.
- Experience in working in an Agile team.
- Experience in leading a team.
- Good knowledge and application of Use Cases, Process Maps, Data Flows and Diagrams.
- Proven digital transformation [URL Removed] technical skills.
Desired Skills:
- Agile methodologies
- Business Analysis
- Digital
About The Employer:
Our client is a fintech company providing funding to small and medium-sized businesses in South Africa. They are looking to bring onboard an Agile Business Analyst to join their team.