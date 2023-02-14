Application Developer – Woodmead – Gauteng Midrand

Applications Developer

Developing C# .NET solutions for the organization.

Creating in-house applications using the .NET framework.

Debugging and maintaining written code.

Defining and organizing projects on an ongoing basis.

Reporting and resolving issues related to .NET projects.

Identifying and handling technical risks and issues.

Working in a project team alongside other developers.

Providing technical support to stakeholders in the organization.

Reporting on project statuses and developments to senior team members.

Participating in project meetings with management and other team members.

KNOWLEDGE OF THE FOLLOWING:

Visual studios, C#, Java and any other dev platform a bonus

SQL databases and T-SQL

Management of huge transactions and data in code and SQL

GIT or any other source code management systems

Redmine or any other issue/task management system

Net Socket Development

E-commerce Development

Pastel Evolution

Doing Integrations into various platforms

Knowledge of Telecommunication and banking systems a bonus:

o USSD o RICA and starter packs o Pinless airtime o SMS Platforms o Payment Platforms o Reconciliation platforms

Minimum Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or information technology.

C#, .NET 4.5 (or higher), and Microsoft Visual Studio certification and experience.

A minimum of 4 years of experience as a C# programmer or developer.

Knowledge of other coding-languages (JavaScript, HTML).

Ability to write clean, easy to understand code.

Outstanding analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to work independently and complete projects with minimal supervision.

Sound understanding of coding and development processes.

Experience with working in an agile environment

Soap Web Services

RESTFul Service Development (Open API)

Skill set

100% Accuracy

Customer Service

Problem Solving

Documentation Skills

Listening & Multi-tasking Skills

Resolving Conflict

Any relevant studies in Development an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Bsc Degree Computer Science

C# .Net 4.5

Progammer or Developer

