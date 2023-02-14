Application Developer – Woodmead – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 14, 2023

Applications Developer

  • Developing C# .NET solutions for the organization.

  • Creating in-house applications using the .NET framework.

  • Debugging and maintaining written code.

  • Defining and organizing projects on an ongoing basis.

  • Reporting and resolving issues related to .NET projects.

  • Identifying and handling technical risks and issues.

  • Working in a project team alongside other developers.

  • Providing technical support to stakeholders in the organization.

  • Reporting on project statuses and developments to senior team members.

  • Participating in project meetings with management and other team members.

KNOWLEDGE OF THE FOLLOWING:

  • Visual studios, C#, Java and any other dev platform a bonus

  • SQL databases and T-SQL

  • Management of huge transactions and data in code and SQL

  • GIT or any other source code management systems

  • Redmine or any other issue/task management system

  • Net Socket Development

  • E-commerce Development

  • Pastel Evolution

  • Doing Integrations into various platforms

Knowledge of Telecommunication and banking systems a bonus:

o USSD o RICA and starter packs o Pinless airtime o SMS Platforms o Payment Platforms o Reconciliation platforms

Minimum Requirements:

  • A bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or information technology.

  • C#, .NET 4.5 (or higher), and Microsoft Visual Studio certification and experience.

  • A minimum of 4 years of experience as a C# programmer or developer.

  • Knowledge of other coding-languages (JavaScript, HTML).

  • Ability to write clean, easy to understand code.

  • Outstanding analytical and problem-solving capabilities.

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

  • Ability to work independently and complete projects with minimal supervision.

  • Sound understanding of coding and development processes.

  • Experience with working in an agile environment

  • Soap Web Services

  • RESTFul Service Development (Open API)

Skill set

  • 100% Accuracy

  • Customer Service

  • Problem Solving

  • Documentation Skills

  • Listening & Multi-tasking Skills

  • Resolving Conflict

  • Any relevant studies in Development an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Bsc Degree Computer Science
  • C# .Net 4.5
  • Progammer or Developer

