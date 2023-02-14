Application Developer – Woodmead

Applications Developer
- Developing C# .NET solutions for the organization.
- Creating in-house applications using the .NET framework.
- Debugging and maintaining written code.
- Defining and organizing projects on an ongoing basis.
- Reporting and resolving issues related to .NET projects.
- Identifying and handling technical risks and issues.
- Working in a project team alongside other developers.
- Providing technical support to stakeholders in the organization.
- Reporting on project statuses and developments to senior team members.
- Participating in project meetings with management and other team members.
KNOWLEDGE OF THE FOLLOWING:
- Visual studios, C#, Java and any other dev platform a bonus
- SQL databases and T-SQL
- Management of huge transactions and data in code and SQL
- GIT or any other source code management systems
- Redmine or any other issue/task management system
- Net Socket Development
- E-commerce Development
- Pastel Evolution
- Doing Integrations into various platforms
Knowledge of Telecommunication and banking systems a bonus:
o USSD o RICA and starter packs o Pinless airtime o SMS Platforms o Payment Platforms o Reconciliation platforms
Minimum Requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree in computer programming, computer science, or information technology.
- C#, .NET 4.5 (or higher), and Microsoft Visual Studio certification and experience.
- A minimum of 4 years of experience as a C# programmer or developer.
- Knowledge of other coding-languages (JavaScript, HTML).
- Ability to write clean, easy to understand code.
- Outstanding analytical and problem-solving capabilities.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to work independently and complete projects with minimal supervision.
- Sound understanding of coding and development processes.
- Experience with working in an agile environment
- Soap Web Services
- RESTFul Service Development (Open API)
Skill set
- 100% Accuracy
- Customer Service
- Problem Solving
- Documentation Skills
- Listening & Multi-tasking Skills
- Resolving Conflict
- Any relevant studies in Development an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Bsc Degree Computer Science
- C# .Net 4.5
- Progammer or Developer