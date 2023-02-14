NEW VACANCY ALERT!
Our client in the Finance/Insurance industry seeks to fill the role of Applications Architect to join their operations in Centurion, Gauteng.
Responsibilities and work outputs
Internal Process
- Define the required technology to support the business’s agreed IT Strategy, Philosophy and Enterprise Architecture.
- Lead system design activities and code development processes as a subject matter expert, to ensure applications solutions exhibit performance, security, scalability, maintainability, appropriate reusability and reliability upon deployment.
- Translate business requirements into documented application architecture requirements, for application.
- Proactively mentor peers regarding system knowledge and development technologies and processes, to ensure knowledge transfer and the maintenance of standards.
- Monitor system performance, relevance and usage and define and maintain key metrics to ensure quality and performance of systems and delivery.
- Work within the Enterprise Architecture to integrate and propose viable solutions to business.
- Perform code reviews to ensure compliance with coding standards and best practices.
- Accountable for technical design and detailed technical specifications, as well as unit testing and support documentation within the relevant business area.
- Work closely with project teams, vendors and third-party technical contacts regarding technical design, or resolving technical issues, to deliver on the Application Architecture.
- Accountable for composition of detailed technical specifications, unit testing, and support documentation.
- Accountable for application development technical processes, from design to application.
- Define, document and maintain Application Architecture standards within the relevant business area.
- Collaborate with functional and technical leads from various teams to ensure an integrated and aligned solution and technology approach.
- Provide process improvement recommendations to the software design/development team, to achieve best practices and high performance.
- Provide accurate estimates of required effort for design and development, to assist in capacity management.
- Accountable for appropriate cloud enablement and migration.
- Identify and investigate appropriate SaaS, IaaS and PaaS applicable to the line of business systems.
Client
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
- Contribute to the process of negotiating objective and realistic service level agreements, monitor appropriateness and recommend adjustments.
- Define service practices which builds rewarding relationships, encourages innovation and allows others to provide exceptional client service.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
People
- Build relationships through providing specialist know-how and leadership to others, expressing positive expectations.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
- Positively influence and manage change and offer specialist support where required.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of colleagues and staff.
- Participate and contribute to a culture of work centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
Finance
- Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans.
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems and legislation within area of specialisation.
- Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes development and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum
Competencies required
- Examining Information
- Adopting Practical Approaches
- Challenging Ideas
- Interpreting Data
- Providing Insights
- Making Decisions
- Developing Expertise
- Exploring Possibilities
Skills required
- Communications skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Analytical skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Critical thinking
Experience and Qualifications
- Relevant Computer Science qualification (essential)
- 8-10 years’ experience in software development or experience in IT Architecture (essential)
- 5-7 years’ experience in development management / solutions management or team lead role (essential)
- Exposure to Agile methodology (essential)
- Experience in the financial services industry (desirable)
Required knowledge and experience on the following platforms:
- Linux
- AIX
- Oracle Database and forms
- IBM WebSphere and Liberty
- AWS Compute and Database, but not limited to.
Required experience on the following languages:
- Java EE
- PL/SQL
- Python
Advantageous:
- Oracle cloud
