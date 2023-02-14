Applications Architect

Our client in the Finance/Insurance industry seeks to fill the role of Applications Architect to join their operations in Centurion, Gauteng.
Responsibilities and work outputs

Internal Process

  • Define the required technology to support the business’s agreed IT Strategy, Philosophy and Enterprise Architecture.
  • Lead system design activities and code development processes as a subject matter expert, to ensure applications solutions exhibit performance, security, scalability, maintainability, appropriate reusability and reliability upon deployment.
  • Translate business requirements into documented application architecture requirements, for application.
  • Proactively mentor peers regarding system knowledge and development technologies and processes, to ensure knowledge transfer and the maintenance of standards.
  • Monitor system performance, relevance and usage and define and maintain key metrics to ensure quality and performance of systems and delivery.
  • Work within the Enterprise Architecture to integrate and propose viable solutions to business.
  • Perform code reviews to ensure compliance with coding standards and best practices.
  • Accountable for technical design and detailed technical specifications, as well as unit testing and support documentation within the relevant business area.
  • Work closely with project teams, vendors and third-party technical contacts regarding technical design, or resolving technical issues, to deliver on the Application Architecture.
  • Accountable for composition of detailed technical specifications, unit testing, and support documentation.
  • Accountable for application development technical processes, from design to application.
  • Define, document and maintain Application Architecture standards within the relevant business area.
  • Collaborate with functional and technical leads from various teams to ensure an integrated and aligned solution and technology approach.
  • Provide process improvement recommendations to the software design/development team, to achieve best practices and high performance.
  • Provide accurate estimates of required effort for design and development, to assist in capacity management.
  • Accountable for appropriate cloud enablement and migration.
  • Identify and investigate appropriate SaaS, IaaS and PaaS applicable to the line of business systems.

Client

  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.
  • Contribute to the process of negotiating objective and realistic service level agreements, monitor appropriateness and recommend adjustments.
  • Define service practices which builds rewarding relationships, encourages innovation and allows others to provide exceptional client service.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

People

  • Build relationships through providing specialist know-how and leadership to others, expressing positive expectations.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
  • Positively influence and manage change and offer specialist support where required.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of colleagues and staff.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture of work centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.

Finance

  • Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans.
  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
  • Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems and legislation within area of specialisation.
  • Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes.
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes development and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum

Competencies required

  • Examining Information
  • Adopting Practical Approaches
  • Challenging Ideas
  • Interpreting Data
  • Providing Insights
  • Making Decisions
  • Developing Expertise
  • Exploring Possibilities

Skills required

  • Communications skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Analytical skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Critical thinking

Experience and Qualifications

  • Relevant Computer Science qualification (essential)
  • 8-10 years’ experience in software development or experience in IT Architecture (essential)
  • 5-7 years’ experience in development management / solutions management or team lead role (essential)
  • Exposure to Agile methodology (essential)
  • Experience in the financial services industry (desirable)

Required knowledge and experience on the following platforms:

  • Linux
  • AIX
  • Oracle Database and forms
  • IBM WebSphere and Liberty
  • AWS Compute and Database, but not limited to.

Required experience on the following languages:

  • Java EE
  • PL/SQL
  • Python

Advantageous:

  • Oracle cloud

Desired Skills:

  • software developer
  • software architect
  • system architect
  • systems specialist
  • applications architect

