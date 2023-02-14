Applications Architect – Gauteng Centurion

NEW VACANCY ALERT!

Our client in the Finance/Insurance industry seeks to fill the role of Applications Architect to join their operations in Centurion, Gauteng.

Responsibilities and work outputs



Internal Process

Define the required technology to support the business’s agreed IT Strategy, Philosophy and Enterprise Architecture.

Lead system design activities and code development processes as a subject matter expert, to ensure applications solutions exhibit performance, security, scalability, maintainability, appropriate reusability and reliability upon deployment.

Translate business requirements into documented application architecture requirements, for application.

Proactively mentor peers regarding system knowledge and development technologies and processes, to ensure knowledge transfer and the maintenance of standards.

Monitor system performance, relevance and usage and define and maintain key metrics to ensure quality and performance of systems and delivery.

Work within the Enterprise Architecture to integrate and propose viable solutions to business.

Perform code reviews to ensure compliance with coding standards and best practices.

Accountable for technical design and detailed technical specifications, as well as unit testing and support documentation within the relevant business area.

Work closely with project teams, vendors and third-party technical contacts regarding technical design, or resolving technical issues, to deliver on the Application Architecture.

Accountable for composition of detailed technical specifications, unit testing, and support documentation.

Accountable for application development technical processes, from design to application.

Define, document and maintain Application Architecture standards within the relevant business area.

Collaborate with functional and technical leads from various teams to ensure an integrated and aligned solution and technology approach.

Provide process improvement recommendations to the software design/development team, to achieve best practices and high performance.

Provide accurate estimates of required effort for design and development, to assist in capacity management.

Accountable for appropriate cloud enablement and migration.

Identify and investigate appropriate SaaS, IaaS and PaaS applicable to the line of business systems.

Client

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders.

Contribute to the process of negotiating objective and realistic service level agreements, monitor appropriateness and recommend adjustments.

Define service practices which builds rewarding relationships, encourages innovation and allows others to provide exceptional client service.

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed.

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility.

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

People

Build relationships through providing specialist know-how and leadership to others, expressing positive expectations.

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.

Positively influence and manage change and offer specialist support where required.

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of colleagues and staff.

Participate and contribute to a culture of work centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.

Take ownership for driving career development.

Finance

Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans.

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems and legislation within area of specialisation.

Escalate unresolved policy and governance compliance issues via appropriate channels for investigation and resolution purposes.

Provide input into the risk identification processes development and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum

Competencies required

Examining Information

Adopting Practical Approaches

Challenging Ideas

Interpreting Data

Providing Insights

Making Decisions

Developing Expertise

Exploring Possibilities

Skills required

Communications skills

Problem-solving skills

Analytical skills

Planning and organising skills

Interpersonal skills

Critical thinking

Experience and Qualifications

Relevant Computer Science qualification (essential)

8-10 years’ experience in software development or experience in IT Architecture (essential)

5-7 years’ experience in development management / solutions management or team lead role (essential)

Exposure to Agile methodology (essential)

Experience in the financial services industry (desirable)

Required knowledge and experience on the following platforms:

Linux

AIX

Oracle Database and forms

IBM WebSphere and Liberty

AWS Compute and Database, but not limited to.

Required experience on the following languages:

Java EE

PL/SQL

Python

Advantageous:

Oracle cloud

Desired Skills:

software developer

software architect

system architect

systems specialist

applications architect

