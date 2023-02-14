AWS Data Engineer – 2055 – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 14, 2023

Contract Ends December 2055
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • AWS Data Engineer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
  • Terraform
  • Python 3x
  • SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
  • Py Spark
  • Boto3
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Linux / Unix
  • Big Data
  • Powershell / Bash
  • Cloud Data Hub (CDH)
  • CDEC Blueprint

Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):

  • Glue
  • CloudWatch
  • SNS
  • Athena
  • S3
  • Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)
  • Lambda
  • DynamoDB
  • Step Function
  • Param Store
  • Secrets Manager
  • Code Build/Pipeline
  • CloudFormation
  • Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
  • Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
  • Kafka
  • AWS EMR
  • Redshift

Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.
Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts
Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.
Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations
Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus
Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues
Knowledge of the Agile Working Model

Desired Skills:

