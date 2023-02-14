AWS Data Engineer – 2055

Contract Ends December 2055
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- AWS Data Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
e.g. Technical Skills / Technology
- Terraform
- Python 3x
- SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
- Powershell / Bash
- Cloud Data Hub (CDH)
- CDEC Blueprint
Basic experience/understanding of AWS Components (in order of importance):
- Glue
- CloudWatch
- SNS
- Athena
- S3
- Kinesis Streams (Kinesis, Kinesis Firehose)
- Lambda
- DynamoDB
- Step Function
- Param Store
- Secrets Manager
- Code Build/Pipeline
- CloudFormation
- Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
- Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
- Kafka
- AWS EMR
- Redshift
Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.
Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts
Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.
Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations
Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus
Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues
Knowledge of the Agile Working Model
Desired Skills:
- SNS
- Athena
- Lambda