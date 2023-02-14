Biggest barrier to professional or tech skills development is the cost

Job seekers, students, and career changers around the world want to pursue roles related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) across different industries, but say they are not familiar with career options.

At the same time, online training and digital credentials are emerging as a recognised pathway to opportunity as respondents plan to seek new jobs in the year ahead.

These were some of the global findings from a new study that IBM has unveiled. The study, administered by Morning Consult and commissioned by IBM, is based on more than 14 000 interviews of students, people seeking new jobs, and people seeking to change careers, located across 13 countries.

Respondents also cited concerns that career options may not be available to them.

These findings contrast with market data that employers are investing in the reskilling of their current workforce to keep pace with rapid advances in technology and stay relevant in the modern, digital economy.

“Technology training can have a transformational effect on a person’s life,” says Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM chief impact officer. “There are many misconceptions about what’s needed to pursue a rewarding and lucrative career in today’s rapidly advancing workplace.

“This is why we must raise awareness of the breadth of science and technology roles that exist across industries. Together with our IBM SkillsBuild partners, we’re highlighting the many pathways that exist for underrepresented communities to pursue futures in tech.”

To help tackle these misconceptions and bring STEM education closer to historically underrepresented communities in the field, IBM is announcing today 45 new educational partners around the world. These IBM SkillsBuild collaborations across social service, economic development, and vocational organisations, as well as government agencies, and universities, will make free online learning widely available, with clear pathways to employment.

Many of these organisations focus on specific communities that are underrepresented in technology and will help skill women, including mothers returning to the workforce, ethnic minorities, low-income individuals, and refugees.

The IBM/Morning Consult study revealed perceptions from interviewed students, career changers, and job seekers who are interested in a role in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM):

Misconceptions around STEM training: it’s too expensive, learners don’t know where to start, and don’t know enough about digital credentials.

* 61% of respondents think they are not qualified to work in a STEM job because they don’t have the right academic degrees.

* 40% of students say the greatest barrier to professional or technical skill development is that they don’t know where to start.

* 60% of respondents worry that digital credentials may be costly to obtain.

* Being able to continue to work while earning a credential is particularly important to career changers.

Learners and workers around the world are planning to make a change, with about 60% of respondents looking for a new job in the next 12 months.

* 61% of students and career changers are actively looking for a new job now or plan to within the next year.

* More than 80% of all respondents have plans to build their skills in the next two years.

* At least 90% are confident they can develop skills or learn something new from an online program.

Awareness of options around different STEM roles across industries is low, and many are concerned these careers won’t pay enough.

* 50% of respondents are interested in pursuing a STEM-related job.

* 64% of career changers are not familiar with STEM jobs.

* Many respondents are unsure of which careers are considered to be a STEM job.

* 62% of respondents share concerns that they won’t be able to find a STEM job that pays enough to support themselves or their family.

Respondents are optimistic that roles in STEM fields across sectors will increase in the future, and that digital credentials are a good way to supplement traditional education and increase career opportunities.

* 66% of all respondents think that STEM jobs across industries will increase over the next decade.

* 86% of those respondents who have earned a digital credential agree that it helped them achieve career goals.

* 75% of all respondents agree that digital credentials are a good way to supplement traditional education.

* Increased career opportunities and qualifications were the top reasons why respondents across the globe said they wanted to earn digital credentials.

Collaborations around the world

IBM is supporting learners and helping tackle their misconceptions about technology and STEM careers. IBM SkillsBuild is bringing free technology training available to learners all over the world, with a focus on underrepresented communities in tech. In South Africa, it is involved in Innovolution Educational Programmes at Nelson Mandela University; Sefako Makgatho University of Health Sciences; WeThinkCode_and YiEDI.