Business Analyst Contract

Feb 14, 2023

We are looking for a Business Analyst with (CRM/Salesforce Exposure) on a 6 month basis (to be renewed).

Location: JHB/CT

Qualification Required:

  • Matric/ Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant 3-year Information Technology or Business related Qualification

Experience Required:

  • Minimum of 6 years Business/process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains

  • Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools,
    Project Management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc)

  • Experience in implementation of large-scale projects in the Retail sector

  • Proven track record in presenting business cases/feasibility studies/Impact assessments to executive or leadership teams

  • Proven track record in leading team in project mode or general line management
    experience

  • Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts

  • Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Provide leadership in the development of a Business Analysis approach in project
    execution or investigation

  • Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach

  • Guide or develop BPA Approach

  • Partner with relevant IT stakeholder to ensure delivery of specific outcomes ie business cases, Impact Assessments, Feasibility studies etc.

  • Lead the definition and review of business processes

  • Understand current business processes and define future business processes

  • Ensure documentation of future business process/es

  • Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions

  • Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops

  • Lead/Participate in solution design workshops

  • Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents

  • Contribute in the development of the relevant project management artefacts i.e. Project Initiation Document (PID), PDR etc. Assist Project Managers/IT Business Managers

  • Assist testing practice in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy

  • Develop/Review an acceptance test criterion

  • Ensure development of test scenarios and review Test Cases

  • Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

  • Manage and lead team of business process analyst within a project and or outside of a project

  • Ensure team is effectively equipped to deliver

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *