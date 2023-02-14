Business Analyst Contract – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Business Analyst with (CRM/Salesforce Exposure) on a 6 month basis (to be renewed).
Location: JHB/CT
Qualification Required:
- Matric/ Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant 3-year Information Technology or Business related Qualification
Experience Required:
- Minimum of 6 years Business/process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains
- Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools,
Project Management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc)
- Experience in implementation of large-scale projects in the Retail sector
- Proven track record in presenting business cases/feasibility studies/Impact assessments to executive or leadership teams
- Proven track record in leading team in project mode or general line management
experience
- Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts
- Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Provide leadership in the development of a Business Analysis approach in project
execution or investigation
- Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach
- Guide or develop BPA Approach
- Partner with relevant IT stakeholder to ensure delivery of specific outcomes ie business cases, Impact Assessments, Feasibility studies etc.
- Lead the definition and review of business processes
- Understand current business processes and define future business processes
- Ensure documentation of future business process/es
- Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions
- Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops
- Lead/Participate in solution design workshops
- Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents
- Contribute in the development of the relevant project management artefacts i.e. Project Initiation Document (PID), PDR etc. Assist Project Managers/IT Business Managers
- Assist testing practice in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy
- Develop/Review an acceptance test criterion
- Ensure development of test scenarios and review Test Cases
- Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
- Manage and lead team of business process analyst within a project and or outside of a project
- Ensure team is effectively equipped to deliver
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML