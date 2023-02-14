Business Analyst Contract – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Business Analyst with (CRM/Salesforce Exposure) on a 6 month basis (to be renewed).

Location: JHB/CT

Qualification Required:

Matric/ Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant 3-year Information Technology or Business related Qualification

Experience Required:

Minimum of 6 years Business/process Analysis experience, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains

Working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools,

Project Management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile etc)

Experience in implementation of large-scale projects in the Retail sector

Proven track record in presenting business cases/feasibility studies/Impact assessments to executive or leadership teams

Proven track record in leading team in project mode or general line management

experience

Expert knowledge in delivering typical Business Analysis Artefacts

Faculty Training Institute Business Analysis qualification advantageous

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Provide leadership in the development of a Business Analysis approach in project

execution or investigation

Understand project context to determine applicable BPA approach

Guide or develop BPA Approach

Partner with relevant IT stakeholder to ensure delivery of specific outcomes ie business cases, Impact Assessments, Feasibility studies etc.

Lead the definition and review of business processes

Understand current business processes and define future business processes

Ensure documentation of future business process/es

Facilitate Business requirements workshops or sessions

Plan and execute business requirements elicitation sessions/workshops

Lead/Participate in solution design workshops

Provide input to System Requirement Specification and other Technical oriented documents

Contribute in the development of the relevant project management artefacts i.e. Project Initiation Document (PID), PDR etc. Assist Project Managers/IT Business Managers

Assist testing practice in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy

Develop/Review an acceptance test criterion

Ensure development of test scenarios and review Test Cases

Coordinate and lead User Acceptance Testing (UAT)

Manage and lead team of business process analyst within a project and or outside of a project

Ensure team is effectively equipped to deliver

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

