Business Intelligence Manager at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Reports to: Head: Enterprise Architecture and Software Development
Main Purpose of the Job:
- Manage the daily operation of the BI team
- Handle the full lifecycle of a BI project
- Ensure that the BI infrastructure and processes are maintained for optimal operation
- Maintain a knowledge base of the various data sources and how this data is transformed into information that is utilized by business to make decisions
- Manage the budget for third party contractors
- Liaise with internal stakeholders
- Engage with management to create a strategy on how to improve BI in the long term
Job Output
- Stakeholder engagement and business analysis
- Project planning, specification, and execution
- Ensure projects are delivered within the expected timelines
- Management of BI staff which includes permanent employees as well as contractors
- Administration of the BI contract with an external provider to prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded
- Coordinate the maintenance of BI infrastructure
- Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information and how this information is used by business
- Keep abreast of the current best practices, software and technologies used for Business Intelligence
- Mentoring BI staff
- Determine training requirements for the BI Team as well as getting approval and scheduling training
Skills and Competencies
Communication Skills
- The candidate will have to interact with various stakeholders within our client to understand their requirements and provide project feedback
- Good written, verbal and presentation skills are required
- Project management, planning and execution
- BI requirements will be briefed by different divisions within our client
- The candidate will need to consult with business and technical members of the BI Team to develop a project plan to meet business requirements
- Manage the execution of the project plan to ensure the project is delivered on time
- Team management
- Day to day management of a team that consists of both internal our client staff as well as contractors
- Leadership
- Take ownership of the BI Team
- Ensure any issues raised are resolved within a reasonable time frame
- Implement processes to ensure the efficient operation of the team
- Ascertain skill gaps and schedule training to address these gaps
- Coordinate the upgrade of BI tools and infrastructure
- Strategic thinking and direction
- Understand our client’s business strategy and align the BI Team’s deliverables and direction to
the strategy
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelors or Honours degree in Business Intelligence, Information Systems or Computer Science
- A degree should equip the candidate with a broad understanding of technologies and methodologies used in Business Intelligence
- Proof of a candidates analytical and writing skills
- At least 8 years working in a Business Intelligence Environment
- This level of experience should indicate that the candidate is familiar with the current Business Intelligence technologies and methodologies used
- At least 4 years managing a BI Team
- Management skill is different from technical skill
- The candidate needs to have managed a team over several years to ensure that they have experienced and successfully dealt with the challenges with managing a team
- Cognos, SQL and Excel expertise
- Cognos is used to deliver the majority of our client reports
- Excel is used for analysis and reporting by business
- SQL will enable the candidate to query the data warehouse and business system for relevant data
Desired Skills:
- BI
- BI requirements