Business Intelligence Manager at Kwena

Feb 14, 2023

Reports to: Head: Enterprise Architecture and Software Development

Main Purpose of the Job:

  • Manage the daily operation of the BI team
  • Handle the full lifecycle of a BI project
  • Ensure that the BI infrastructure and processes are maintained for optimal operation
  • Maintain a knowledge base of the various data sources and how this data is transformed into information that is utilized by business to make decisions
  • Manage the budget for third party contractors
  • Liaise with internal stakeholders
  • Engage with management to create a strategy on how to improve BI in the long term

Job Output

  • Stakeholder engagement and business analysis
  • Project planning, specification, and execution
  • Ensure projects are delivered within the expected timelines
  • Management of BI staff which includes permanent employees as well as contractors
  • Administration of the BI contract with an external provider to prevent the monthly budget from being exceeded
  • Coordinate the maintenance of BI infrastructure
  • Maintain a knowledge base of data sources, the transformation of data into information and how this information is used by business
  • Keep abreast of the current best practices, software and technologies used for Business Intelligence
  • Mentoring BI staff
  • Determine training requirements for the BI Team as well as getting approval and scheduling training

  • Skills and Competencies

  • Communication Skills

  • The candidate will have to interact with various stakeholders within our client to understand their requirements and provide project feedback
  • Good written, verbal and presentation skills are required
  • Project management, planning and execution
  • BI requirements will be briefed by different divisions within our client
  • The candidate will need to consult with business and technical members of the BI Team to develop a project plan to meet business requirements
  • Manage the execution of the project plan to ensure the project is delivered on time
  • Team management
  • Day to day management of a team that consists of both internal our client staff as well as contractors
  • Leadership
  • Take ownership of the BI Team
  • Ensure any issues raised are resolved within a reasonable time frame
  • Implement processes to ensure the efficient operation of the team
  • Ascertain skill gaps and schedule training to address these gaps
  • Coordinate the upgrade of BI tools and infrastructure
  • Strategic thinking and direction
  • Understand our client’s business strategy and align the BI Team’s deliverables and direction to

the strategy

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Bachelors or Honours degree in Business Intelligence, Information Systems or Computer Science
  • A degree should equip the candidate with a broad understanding of technologies and methodologies used in Business Intelligence
  • Proof of a candidates analytical and writing skills
  • At least 8 years working in a Business Intelligence Environment
  • This level of experience should indicate that the candidate is familiar with the current Business Intelligence technologies and methodologies used
  • At least 4 years managing a BI Team
  • Management skill is different from technical skill
  • The candidate needs to have managed a team over several years to ensure that they have experienced and successfully dealt with the challenges with managing a team
  • Cognos, SQL and Excel expertise
  • Cognos is used to deliver the majority of our client reports
  • Excel is used for analysis and reporting by business
  • SQL will enable the candidate to query the data warehouse and business system for relevant data

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • BI requirements

