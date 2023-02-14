C# Developer

Feb 14, 2023

Our client in the in I.T sector is looking for an experienced C# full stack developer who will be working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies

Responsibilities

  • Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies.
  • Coding and deploying new features.
  • Ensuring our applications and components are accessible, responsive, performant, and bug-free.
  • Ensuring all code is readable, well documented, and testable.

Requirements

  • Microsoft .Net Framework (.Net 4.6+); ASP.NET 3.0 and above, using C#
  • least 5 years experience in a similar role developing dynamic .NET applications (including web applications and web services).
  • Microsoft Visual Studio 2017
  • Microsoft ASP.NET MVC and Web API
  • Developing using LINQ-to-SQL and/or Entity Framework
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JSON, XML
  • Ability to layout web pages ready for end user
  • AJAX, jQuery and other JavaScript libraries and UI/UX frameworks
  • Relational Database Technologies; Microsoft SQL Server 2012 R2 and above
  • Excellent understanding of the full software development lifecycle, including Agile development methodology
  • W3C Web Standards and Accessibility best practice js and [URL Removed]
  • Internet Information Server (IIS) management and configuration (DNS, SMTP, IMAP, POP, Exchange, etc.)
  • Microsoft Team Foundation Server
  • SQL server
  • Proven ability to get up to speed quickly

Financial / statistical systems experience

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft .net
  • .net 4.6
  • microsoft visual studio
  • linq-to-sql
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • json
  • XML
  • Ajax
  • Jquery
  • C#.Net Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

