C# Developer

Our client in the in I.T sector is looking for an experienced C# full stack developer who will be working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies

Responsibilities

Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies.

Coding and deploying new features.

Ensuring our applications and components are accessible, responsive, performant, and bug-free.

Ensuring all code is readable, well documented, and testable.

Requirements

Microsoft .Net Framework (.Net 4.6+); ASP.NET 3.0 and above, using C#

least 5 years experience in a similar role developing dynamic .NET applications (including web applications and web services).

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017

Microsoft ASP.NET MVC and Web API

Developing using LINQ-to-SQL and/or Entity Framework

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JSON, XML

Ability to layout web pages ready for end user

AJAX, jQuery and other JavaScript libraries and UI/UX frameworks

Relational Database Technologies; Microsoft SQL Server 2012 R2 and above

Excellent understanding of the full software development lifecycle, including Agile development methodology

W3C Web Standards and Accessibility best practice js and [URL Removed]

Internet Information Server (IIS) management and configuration (DNS, SMTP, IMAP, POP, Exchange, etc.)

Microsoft Team Foundation Server

SQL server

Proven ability to get up to speed quickly

Financial / statistical systems experience

Desired Skills:

Microsoft .net

.net 4.6

microsoft visual studio

linq-to-sql

HTML

CSS

Javascript

json

XML

Ajax

Jquery

C#.Net Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

