C# Developer – Gauteng Bedford

Our client in the in I.T sector is looking for an experienced C# full stack developer who will be working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies
Responsibilities
- Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies.
- Coding and deploying new features.
- Ensuring our applications and components are accessible, responsive, performant, and bug-free.
- Ensuring all code is readable, well documented, and testable.
Requirements
- Microsoft .Net Framework (.Net 4.6+); ASP.NET 3.0 and above, using C#
- least 5 years experience in a similar role developing dynamic .NET applications (including web applications and web services).
- Microsoft Visual Studio 2017
- Microsoft ASP.NET MVC and Web API
- Developing using LINQ-to-SQL and/or Entity Framework
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JSON, XML
- Ability to layout web pages ready for end user
- AJAX, jQuery and other JavaScript libraries and UI/UX frameworks
- Relational Database Technologies; Microsoft SQL Server 2012 R2 and above
- Excellent understanding of the full software development lifecycle, including Agile development methodology
- W3C Web Standards and Accessibility best practice js and [URL Removed]
- Internet Information Server (IIS) management and configuration (DNS, SMTP, IMAP, POP, Exchange, etc.)
- Microsoft Team Foundation Server
- SQL server
- Proven ability to get up to speed quickly
Financial / statistical systems experience
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft .net
- .net 4.6
- microsoft visual studio
- linq-to-sql
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- json
- XML
- Ajax
- Jquery
- C#.Net Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree