Cloud Engineer/Developer

The company is truly a software firm dedicated to developing world-class bespoke software architecture utilizing cutting-edge technologies. Join our team who are passionate, friendly and diverse software engineering geniuses and play a key role in the design, development and deployment of industry-changing software solutions. We are engineers. We solve problems and deliver innovative software.

What we need?

Fulfil the role of a Senior Developer within an agile delivery team having responsibility towards development of new requirements, maintenance and troubleshooting of existing systems and systems security.

Analyse technical requirements Design, development, and deployment moderately complex software programs.

Make determinations and prepare documentation for modifications of existing computer programs/modules or if new programs/modules need to be developed for a specific application, system.

Conduct troubleshooting and analysis of systems to determine root causes and propose resolutions.

Convey problems, solutions, updates and project status to peers, customers and management. Provide design and technical guidance and direction through means of design reviews, code reviews and mentorship for more junior team members.

Conduct code quality reviews and support quality assurance efforts.

Support in the migration of applications to the cloud over time

What You’ll Bring:

Experience in SAFe Agile methodologies and modern software development practices

Bachelor degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification

AWS Cloud Developer certification.

Experience and expertise in the following technologies is required

Proven hands-on software engineering experience, performing in a high-end intermediate or senior position

Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major OOP languages – Java, C# and JavaScript preferred

Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major frameworks – Java, .Net, Node, React, and Angular

Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools

Exposure to and experience with various web development tools

A high degree of technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes to other members of the team and representatives of the client

A highly developed problem-solving ability

A drive for ethical, professional delivery, and personal growth

Desired Skills:

Learn more/Apply for this position