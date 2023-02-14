Electronic Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

DESCRIPTION OF THE JOB:

Our mining client requires the services of an R&D Electronic Software Engineer. The responsibilities for this position are the development of bespoke geophysical, positioning and sonar-based visualization systems. Future challenges will be development of autonomous mining systems based on these technologies. The work is primarily focused on software development using C# to solve technically orientated industrial problems. For example, sub-sea positioning and control of mining systems, visualization of remote sensing data, Sensor fusion of sonar and other remote sense data with mining system instrumentation to create 4D mining control applications. The work includes front end application development, interface with instrumentation, signal and image processing, 3D visualization. The electronic engineering aspects of the position are at a system level integrating sensors, positioning and communication hardware and not on low level hardware / firmware development. The nature of the work involves innovating or problem solving. The role involves a high degree of individual contribution, and good application at both a practical as well as theory level.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Software application development in C#

Remote sensing / 3D data visualization software development.

Sub-sea positioning system development

Data acquisition, data processing and visualization software development

Analysis of business / technical problems

Research and development activities related to the above

SKILLS/PERSONAL COMPETENCIES:

Theoretical and practical acumen in electronics, software engineering, signal processing, image processing, machine vision.

Strong (Min 5years) development experience in C# in Visual studio.

Working knowledge with SONAR, acoustic and inertial positioning systems

Experience in working with electronic workshop tools and equipment.

Interest in the machine learning and AI systems / development of autonomous systems.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

BSc Degree in Electronic Engineering, Computing and Electrical Engineering , Computer Science, Physics and Math or similar

5 – 8 years post qualification experience in a software development / electronic development position, coupled with proven R&D experience advantageous.

Medically fit to go to sea, and suitable to obtain Namibian temporary work visa and restricted area permit (RAP).

