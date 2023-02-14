Enterprise Architect

- Formulating technology strategy, architectures, and implementation roadmaps 5 years
- Creating Enterprise, Domain, and Solution level Architectures and Architecting and designing Technology Platforms, Storage Infrastructure, Enterprise Applications, Enterprise Hybrid Cloud, and Cloud Native Solutions 10 years
- Strategy frameworks and best practices such as TOGAF, ITIL, ISO 27001, CobiT, Balanced Scorecard, etc. 10 Years
- Cloud Certifications (AWS, Azure, GCP) 5 years
- Expert knowledge of business ecosystems, SaaS, PaaS, PaaS, SOA, APIs, microservices, event-driven IT and predictive analytics 5 years
- Demonstrated ability to influence and consult to Chief Operations Officer level while providing thought leadership to sponsors/stakeholders in solving problems
- Ability to influence and persuade others, as well as handle difficult negotiations requiring a well-developed sense of strategy
- Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal) with strong presentation and facilitation skills
- Strong interpersonal skills, customer-centric attitude, ability to deal with cultural diversity
- Leadership capacity to provide advice and guidance in a timely fashion to operationalize strategic plans, manage complex bids, and coach staff simultaneously
- Leadership capabilities to facilitate teamwork to achieve business goals while promoting a culture of common purpose
- Ability to work as a self-starter, take initiative, and execute tasks with minimal supervision
Desired Skills:
- supply chain
- Enterprise Architecture
- devsecops