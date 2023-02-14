ESG Information Analyst (3 months) – Gauteng Sandton

Points that provide a holistic explanation of the job

To collect information from all existing clients relating to Environmental Social & Governance (ESG), with specific focus on Greenhouse Gas (GHS) to enable such information to be analysed in greater detail and format.

To prepare a database for the capturing of this information that will enable the data to be analysed and presented in a format which will identify information at the correct levels and areas of concern that will require attention

Accurately capturing the information into the data based and extracting information in a format that will add value to future analytical requirements and add value to enhance ESG identification and levels of efficiency.

JOB DESCRIPTION Client Engagement:

Engage company business partners / stakeholders on the Data and Information Requirements (initially related GHG data requirements) and all other ESG and Sustainability Impact Data requirements

Engage internal stakeholders on GHG related Data and Information Requirements

Benchmarking, System Development, Maintenance and Reporting:

Contact company Business Partners/Clients and collect data as identified as necessary

Undertake research / benchmarking exercises on GHG related data to identify critical data to be collated

Audit and Verification of data and information supplied:

Support with ESG Data and Information, Audit queries that may arise and provide input to the required responses.

Verification of business partner data that presents as not being accurate and confirm accuracy of data received and captured.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Engineering (preferably Industrial Engineering) or Data Science and Analytics degree

Post graduate level would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

ability to analyse data

identify outlying information

draft reports

