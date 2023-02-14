ESG Information Analyst (3 months) – Gauteng Sandton

- Points that provide a holistic explanation of the job
- To collect information from all existing clients relating to Environmental Social & Governance (ESG), with specific focus on Greenhouse Gas (GHS) to enable such information to be analysed in greater detail and format.
- To prepare a database for the capturing of this information that will enable the data to be analysed and presented in a format which will identify information at the correct levels and areas of concern that will require attention
- Accurately capturing the information into the data based and extracting information in a format that will add value to future analytical requirements and add value to enhance ESG identification and levels of efficiency.
JOB DESCRIPTION Client Engagement:
- Engage company business partners / stakeholders on the Data and Information Requirements (initially related GHG data requirements) and all other ESG and Sustainability Impact Data requirements
- Engage internal stakeholders on GHG related Data and Information Requirements
Benchmarking, System Development, Maintenance and Reporting:
- Contact company Business Partners/Clients and collect data as identified as necessary
- Undertake research / benchmarking exercises on GHG related data to identify critical data to be collated
Audit and Verification of data and information supplied:
- Support with ESG Data and Information, Audit queries that may arise and provide input to the required responses.
- Verification of business partner data that presents as not being accurate and confirm accuracy of data received and captured.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Engineering (preferably Industrial Engineering) or Data Science and Analytics degree
- Post graduate level would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- ability to analyse data
- identify outlying information
- draft reports