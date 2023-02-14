ESG Information Analyst (3 months) – Gauteng Sandton

Feb 14, 2023

  • Points that provide a holistic explanation of the job

  • To collect information from all existing clients relating to Environmental Social & Governance (ESG), with specific focus on Greenhouse Gas (GHS) to enable such information to be analysed in greater detail and format.

  • To prepare a database for the capturing of this information that will enable the data to be analysed and presented in a format which will identify information at the correct levels and areas of concern that will require attention

  • Accurately capturing the information into the data based and extracting information in a format that will add value to future analytical requirements and add value to enhance ESG identification and levels of efficiency.

JOB DESCRIPTION Client Engagement:

  • Engage company business partners / stakeholders on the Data and Information Requirements (initially related GHG data requirements) and all other ESG and Sustainability Impact Data requirements
  • Engage internal stakeholders on GHG related Data and Information Requirements

Benchmarking, System Development, Maintenance and Reporting:

  • Contact company Business Partners/Clients and collect data as identified as necessary
  • Undertake research / benchmarking exercises on GHG related data to identify critical data to be collated

Audit and Verification of data and information supplied:

  • Support with ESG Data and Information, Audit queries that may arise and provide input to the required responses.
  • Verification of business partner data that presents as not being accurate and confirm accuracy of data received and captured.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Engineering (preferably Industrial Engineering) or Data Science and Analytics degree
  • Post graduate level would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • ability to analyse data
  • identify outlying information
  • draft reports

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *