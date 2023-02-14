Head of Technical Pricing – Gauteng Centurion

NEW VACANCY ALERT!
Our client in the Finance/Insurance industry seeks to fill the role of Head of Technical Pricing to join their operations in Centurion, Gauteng.
The role will be responsible for the following:
- Technical pricing model development and implementation assistance
- Technical pricing innovation and improvement on existing models
- Street pricing development and practical implementation assistance
- Pricing monitoring
- Input into product development and business processes where required
- Willingness to interact and courage to debate technical concepts with business partners
- Ruthless search for efficiency in development and implementation
- Continuous improvement and automation of operational tasks
- Take full accountability of business performance (within their control)
- Mentoring junior actuarial students
Additional Attributes
- Enthusiastic and passionate
- Energetic and a quick worker
- Strong sense of Integrity and honesty
- Ability to respect confidentiality
- Deadline and results oriented
- Organised, self-disciplined and self-motivated
Experience and Qualifications
- Nearly or newly qualified actuary
- 8 – 12 years’ experience in short-term or general insurance, specifically in product development and pricing
- At least 3 years management experience
- Experience with data management software (SAS, SQL)
- Experience with pricing software (WTW)
Desired Skills:
- actuarial
- actuary
- pricing
- technical pricing