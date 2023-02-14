Head of Technical Pricing – Gauteng Centurion

Feb 14, 2023

Our client in the Finance/Insurance industry seeks to fill the role of Head of Technical Pricing to join their operations in Centurion, Gauteng.
The role will be responsible for the following:

  • Technical pricing model development and implementation assistance
  • Technical pricing innovation and improvement on existing models
  • Street pricing development and practical implementation assistance
  • Pricing monitoring
  • Input into product development and business processes where required
  • Willingness to interact and courage to debate technical concepts with business partners
  • Ruthless search for efficiency in development and implementation
  • Continuous improvement and automation of operational tasks
  • Take full accountability of business performance (within their control)
  • Mentoring junior actuarial students

Additional Attributes

  • Enthusiastic and passionate
  • Energetic and a quick worker
  • Strong sense of Integrity and honesty
  • Ability to respect confidentiality
  • Deadline and results oriented
  • Organised, self-disciplined and self-motivated

Experience and Qualifications

  • Nearly or newly qualified actuary
  • 8 – 12 years’ experience in short-term or general insurance, specifically in product development and pricing
  • At least 3 years management experience
  • Experience with data management software (SAS, SQL)
  • Experience with pricing software (WTW)

Desired Skills:

  • actuarial
  • actuary
  • pricing
  • technical pricing

