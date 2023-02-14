Head of Technical Pricing

Our client in the Finance/Insurance industry seeks to fill the role of Head of Technical Pricing to join their operations in Centurion, Gauteng.

The role will be responsible for the following:

Technical pricing model development and implementation assistance

Technical pricing innovation and improvement on existing models

Street pricing development and practical implementation assistance

Pricing monitoring

Input into product development and business processes where required

Willingness to interact and courage to debate technical concepts with business partners

Ruthless search for efficiency in development and implementation

Continuous improvement and automation of operational tasks

Take full accountability of business performance (within their control)

Mentoring junior actuarial students

Additional Attributes

Enthusiastic and passionate

Energetic and a quick worker

Strong sense of Integrity and honesty

Ability to respect confidentiality

Deadline and results oriented

Organised, self-disciplined and self-motivated

Experience and Qualifications

Nearly or newly qualified actuary

8 – 12 years’ experience in short-term or general insurance, specifically in product development and pricing

At least 3 years management experience

Experience with data management software (SAS, SQL)

Experience with pricing software (WTW)

Desired Skills:

actuarial

actuary

pricing

technical pricing

