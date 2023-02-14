Information Security Manager

Role Purpose:

The purpose of this position is to develop, advise, oversee the compliance and identify risks to the Information Security policies, standards and strategy for the company business to ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the organization’s and our clients’ information assets.

Key Responsibilities:

Information Security

Develops Information Security policy, standards and implementation strategy in liaison and alignment to the company Group Information Security and recognized standards and business objectives.

Drives the effective execution of the company Information Security strategy.

Provides a Group escalation point for the company Information Security events and issues.

Communicates Information Security principles at the strategic, tactical and operational levels of the organisation.

Promotes and educates Information Security, regulatory compliance and standards at all levels of the business.

Develops and implements a Security Awareness Program.

Identifies and develops security requirements as appropriate.

Advises in accordance with Information Security best practice.

Manages the company and associated lines of business Virtual Security Stream.

Investigates information security incidents when they arise.

Risk Management

Serves on the company lines of business Risk Committee.

Develops and communicates information security risk management in alignment with the company and associated lines of business Risk Management strategy.

Provides guidance into the business continuity and disaster recovery plans and procedures.

Oversees regional security incident response planning and ensures integration with the Group security response initiative.

Liaises with external/3rd parties regarding security incidents when authorized to do so.

Compliance

Works with the relevant stakeholders and advisors to ensure compliance to legislation and regulations.

Develops, coordinates and manages internal security monitoring to ensure compliance as relevant.

Engages, coordinates and manages external qualified resources for any audits required for implemented standards to maintain certification

Business Development

Inputs to the Business Development team for responses on RFI/RFP.

Delivers information security consultancy and proposes, designs and oversees implementation of suitable IT security solutions.

Attends external follow up meetings where requested.

Competencies:

Knowledge

Educated to degree level.

Possesses security-based certification such as a CISM, CISSP or ISO Lead Auditor

3 years+ experience in the infosec field at a specialist or consultant level

In-depth experience of security and risk mgmt strategy, compliance, auditing, processes & procedures.

Demonstrable knowledge of infosec standards and industry regulations.

Experience of information security consultancy, proposing, designing and overseeing implementation of suitable IT security solutions

Contact Centre industry experience preferred.

Skills

Teamwork (L4)

Oral and written communication (L4)

Customer Services orientation (L4)

Technical Expertise (L4)

Networking (L4)

Influence (L4)

Attributes

Collaboration

Impact

Tenacity

