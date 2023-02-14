Integration Developer

Feb 14, 2023

  • Develop new functionality using Azure Integration services for Serverless Computing in Azure Integration Services like Logic Apps, Service Bus and Event Grid
  • Use Azure Integration Services to connect cloud and on-premises applications through a unified set of cloud services with Azure API Management.
  • Develop Enterprise API using REST, JSON, and Swagger.
  • Develop Cloud to Cloud and Cloud to On-Premise Integration solutions.

Qualifications / Experience

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent is required in Computer Science or Information Systems or Computer Engineering.
  • 3 – 10+ Years Development Experience.
  • Experience with Microsoft Azure.
  • Experience with integration platforms.
  • Knowledge and experience with integration with other systems and cloud structures.
  • Experience with creating/maintaining and consuming RESTful APIs.
  • Experience with Azure DevOps, CI/CD.
  • Must have good knowledge of software programming concepts such as Object-Oriented Programming, Relational database design and agile methodology.

Desired Skills:

  • azure
  • webmethods
  • Integration Development
  • Integration Architecture
  • mulesoft

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *