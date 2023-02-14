Integration Developer – Gauteng Melrose

- Develop new functionality using Azure Integration services for Serverless Computing in Azure Integration Services like Logic Apps, Service Bus and Event Grid
- Use Azure Integration Services to connect cloud and on-premises applications through a unified set of cloud services with Azure API Management.
- Develop Enterprise API using REST, JSON, and Swagger.
- Develop Cloud to Cloud and Cloud to On-Premise Integration solutions.
Qualifications / Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent is required in Computer Science or Information Systems or Computer Engineering.
- 3 – 10+ Years Development Experience.
- Experience with Microsoft Azure.
- Experience with integration platforms.
- Knowledge and experience with integration with other systems and cloud structures.
- Experience with creating/maintaining and consuming RESTful APIs.
- Experience with Azure DevOps, CI/CD.
- Must have good knowledge of software programming concepts such as Object-Oriented Programming, Relational database design and agile methodology.
Desired Skills:
- azure
- webmethods
- Integration Development
- Integration Architecture
- mulesoft
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree