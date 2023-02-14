iOS Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for IOS Developers with 2-3 years solid development experience in IOS mobile development and has a solid knowledge base of the full mobile development life cycle.

Requirements:

Working with JSON, Codable, GCD or asynchronous programming.

Excellent understanding of Object Orientated Programming concepts.

Expertise with Swift, Objective-C, iOS, fundamentals and frameworks.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle.

Thorough knowledge of macOS and iOS

Desired Skills:

ios

GCD

JSON

Objective C

Swift

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position