IT Administrator

We are searching for a IT Administrator to join our team in Randburg.

Role Objective:

Monitoring of compliancy reports with analysis of the output of such reports.

Monitoring of software consumption and comparisons with entitlements determining possible risks.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

ITIL Practitioner or Higher Certificate

Experience Required:

2 years’ experience as a Software/Hardware Asset Manager and CMDB maintenance

Extended experience in Software asset management, compliancy assessment and monitoring of application consumption

Extended experience in Asset management

Duties/Responsibilities:

Monitoring of compliancy reports with analysis of the output of such reports.

Monitoring of software consumption and comparisons with entitlements determining possible risks.

Communicate risks with GT Asset Manager and action remediation plans.

Provide improvements for identified gaps in the Software Asset Management Process.

Creation of procedural documentation and work instructions.

Monitor software harvesting and update regularly.

Escalating risks with financial impacts timeously.

Work environment:

Open Plan office/ WFH

Physical demands:

Will be sitting majority of the day doing administrative tasks and occasional moving of computer equipment

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position