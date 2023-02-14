IT Specialist – Eastern Cape Kariega

Duties include:

• Keeping IT systems up, running and up to date, if necessary, with the help of Regional and Global

Teams

• Keeping the plant infrastructure up and running by taking proactive measures

• Participating on-call schemes, if exist

• Take part in or lead IT projects with guidance from IT Manager

• Implementing the companies global and regional standard systems and methods

• Following the companies Standards and Procedures defined by IT Leadership

• Prioritization of assigned projects/tasks based on current business priorities

• Application of workplace safety best practices

Minimum Requirements:

• IT Diploma/Degree

• Completed a secondary school in computer science or comparable qualification, in a related

area, with appropriate professional experience in a similar position (3 to 4 years) added

advantage

• Knowledge of IT components (server, network, OS, DBMS, ERP, telecommunication

technology, etc.)

• Awareness of fundamental Project Management principles

• Awareness of ITIL processes (Incident, Problem, Change etc).

• Ability to prioritize

• Team player

• Distinct customer and service orientation

• Flexibility, agility

• High level of commitment

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV and qualifications to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email to [Email Address Removed]

Should you not get an email from us within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

ERP systems

Networks

Servers

Technology

Telecommunication

About The Employer:

My Client in the Manufacturing Industry is seeking to employ an IT Specialist to join their Company.

