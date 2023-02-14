IT Techician at eZaga Pty Ltd – Gauteng Sandown

Providing first and second line support primarily within the desktop support environment inclusive of Secondary entry level Back Office support, while maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction that meets the Service Level Agreement targets.

OPERATIONAL SUPPORT

– Diagnose and offer direct customer service and technical support to users through telephones, emails, remote desktop services and in-person visits ensuring excellent communication and customer service skills

– Groundwork, configuration, deployment, support, maintenance, knowledge sharing and training on

1. Applications, software and programs

2. LAN (local area network) and WAN (Wide area network)

3. Cabling both Fibre Optic and CAT 5 installations

4. Workstation equipment and related peripherals, components and consumables

5. Printer environment including consumables such as cartridges and components

6. Time and attendance systems and related hardware

7. Cellular, VoIP telephone and PABX & PBX Systems

8. Audio visual systems, teleconferencing systems, cameras and other technical equipment

9. Ad hoc IT related devices and systems such as point of sale equipment.

– Secondary entry level Back Office support related calls where applicable

– Coordinate with vendors to resolve technical problems with equipment, applications and software ensuring excellent communication and relationship skills

– Performing administrative functions including the administration of procedures and configuration documentation, diagrams and reporting

10. Microsoft Server and Teraco Hosting procedures and understanding

Desired Skills:

A+

Mcse

Ccna

N+

People Skills

Methodical

problem solving skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position