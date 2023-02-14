Java and AWS DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

AWS technologies: SQS, SNS, Kinesis, Lambda, RDS, EKS, ElastiCache, Aurora

Kubernetes and Docker

Java 11 with strong Object Orientated skills

Preferred:

SQL – PostgreSQL preferable

Spring Boot

JMS (Java messaging system)

JSON, XML and YAML

RESTful endpoints design and implementation

IoC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

