Java and AWS DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- AWS technologies: SQS, SNS, Kinesis, Lambda, RDS, EKS, ElastiCache, Aurora
- Kubernetes and Docker
- Java 11 with strong Object Orientated skills
Preferred:
- SQL – PostgreSQL preferable
- Spring Boot
- JMS (Java messaging system)
- JSON, XML and YAML
- RESTful endpoints design and implementation
- IoC
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- AWS technologies: SQS
- SNS
- Kinesis
- Lambda
- RDS
- EKS
- ElastiCache
- Aurora
- Kubernetes and Docker
- Java 11 with strong Object Orientated skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years