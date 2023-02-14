Java and AWS DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 14, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • AWS technologies: SQS, SNS, Kinesis, Lambda, RDS, EKS, ElastiCache, Aurora
  • Kubernetes and Docker
  • Java 11 with strong Object Orientated skills

Preferred:

  • SQL – PostgreSQL preferable
  • Spring Boot
  • JMS (Java messaging system)
  • JSON, XML and YAML
  • RESTful endpoints design and implementation
  • IoC

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

