Java Developer and Cloud Specialist

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Java & cloud Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Azure Steering / Setup of new solutions and architecture experience

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS,

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)

At least 6 years’ worth of experience in front-end

JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

