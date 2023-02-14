Java Developer and Cloud Specialist

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Java & cloud Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL TECHNICAL SKILLS REQUIRED:
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Azure Steering / Setup of new solutions and architecture experience
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS,
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
- At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience in front-end
- JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years