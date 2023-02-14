Java Developer – Midrand/ Hybrid – R740 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Amazing chance to join an automotive group that stays ahead of the innovative game within an environment that is building for the future! Get involved in a team working on next-generation manufacturing technology developing top tier projects using high-performance technologies and platforms.

If you are a passionate Java developer with a cloud focus, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.

The opportunity requires a minimum of 6+ years commercial experience as a Software Engineer:

Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker

Azure Steering / Setup of new solutions and architecture experience

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS,

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT

At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)

At least 6 years’ worth of experience in front-end

JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS

Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher)

Reference Number for this position is GZ56622 which is a long-term contract position working remotely offering a contract rate of R620 up to R740 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

