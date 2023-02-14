Java Developer – Midrand/ Hybrid – R740 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Amazing chance to join an automotive group that stays ahead of the innovative game within an environment that is building for the future! Get involved in a team working on next-generation manufacturing technology developing top tier projects using high-performance technologies and platforms.
If you are a passionate Java developer with a cloud focus, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
The opportunity requires a minimum of 6+ years commercial experience as a Software Engineer:
- Familiarity with Microservices, Cloud Architectures and Container Architectures e.g., Docker
- Azure Steering / Setup of new solutions and architecture experience
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms, Azure AKS,
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Proficiency with Kafka or other streaming platforms or messaging systems e.g., MQTT
- At least 6 years knowledge and experience in Java development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git)
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience in front-end
- JavaScript / Angular, HTML 5, CSS
- Proficiency in UI frameworks e.g., Angular (Version 9 or higher)
Reference Number for this position is GZ56622 which is a long-term contract position working remotely offering a contract rate of R620 up to R740 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- CSS
- HTML 5
- Angular
- JavaScript