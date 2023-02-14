Java Full Stack Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Java Developer

JAVA

Apache Kafka

Enterprise application integration (EAI)

IBM MQ

Third Level Support

Incident Management (IM)

Change Management (CM)

Problem Management (PM)

IT Operations Process Controls

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

