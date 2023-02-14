Java Full Stack Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Java Developer
- JAVA
- Apache Kafka
- Enterprise application integration (EAI)
- IBM MQ
- Third Level Support
- Incident Management (IM)
- Change Management (CM)
- Problem Management (PM)
- IT Operations Process Controls
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years