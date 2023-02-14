Java Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Feb 14, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for an Expert Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Java Developer
  • JAVA
  • Apache Kafka
  • Enterprise application integration (EAI)
  • IBM MQ
  • Third Level Support
  • Incident Management (IM)
  • Change Management (CM)
  • Problem Management (PM)
  • IT Operations Process Controls

