Java JavaScript Software Engineer – Midrand / HYBRID – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The business is renowned international manufacturing concern with their IT head offices based in Midrand, South Africa

Supporting the businesses ServiceNow ITOM customers regarding the increased usage in Operations Management environment. You will be responsible for all required documentation including Operations manual, security, test concepts.

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

Experience in IT Event Management solutions like ServiceNow ITOM, BMC True Sight and so on

Deep ServiceNow experience in special for the ITOM part

Experience in IT Operations Management solutions

In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows, Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),

Experience in Shell, Perl, JavaScript and a higher programming language e.g., Java

Ability to conceptualise complex information, but also delve into the details when required

Experience with ITIL V4

Experience with the Agile Methodology

Reference Number for this position is GZ56601 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand/Semi-remote offering a rate of between R540 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Email Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

