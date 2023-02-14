Junior Back-End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, a fast growing company in the digital services, automation, design and marketing space is looking for a Junior Back-End Developer to join their team.
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant qualifitation
- JavaScript (non-negotiable)
- Express
- Socket
- Firebase
- MVC
- Puppeteer
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Back-End Developer
- JavaScript
- Software Development