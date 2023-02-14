Junior Business Analyst- 2023_09 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of our clients in the mining industry has a contract vacancy available for a Junior Business Analyst to join their team.
As Junior Business Analyst you will be responsible for the drafting of business requirements and functional requirements definitions.
Responsibilities:
You will be responsible for the drafting of business requirements and functional requirements definitions by:
- Conducting stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key business requirements.
- Process mapping of current and to be processes.
- Stakeholder mapping.
- Requirements mapping.
- Gathering data, defining, and analyzing the problem/opportunity.
- Ability to work closely with operational IMSS’s and coordinating technical activities.
- Business relationship management with key stakeholders (IM Regional Managers).
- Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
- Analyse data and produce reports which are to be consolidated onto new operational Roadmaps/Flight maps.
Experience and Knowledge:
- Experience with mining systems.
- IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience.
- 1 year project management experience in delivering IT application projects.
- Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation.
- Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical.
- Experience working in a mining company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs.
- Creative problem-solver and solution oriented.
- A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies.
- Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions.
- Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents.
- Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively.
- Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organization.
- Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner.
- Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria.
- Strives to do things significantly better.
Minimum Requirements:
- Proven working experience in project management.
- 1-3 years’ working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions.
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills.
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures.
Desired Skills:
- Write Business and Functional Requirements
- Experience with Mining Systems
- Process Mapping
- Facilitation Skills
- IT and ICT solution design and delivery