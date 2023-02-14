Junior Business Analyst- 2023_09 – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Feb 14, 2023

One of our clients in the mining industry has a contract vacancy available for a Junior Business Analyst to join their team.
As Junior Business Analyst you will be responsible for the drafting of business requirements and functional requirements definitions.
Responsibilities:

You will be responsible for the drafting of business requirements and functional requirements definitions by:

  • Conducting stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key business requirements.
  • Process mapping of current and to be processes.
  • Stakeholder mapping.
  • Requirements mapping.
  • Gathering data, defining, and analyzing the problem/opportunity.
  • Ability to work closely with operational IMSS’s and coordinating technical activities.
  • Business relationship management with key stakeholders (IM Regional Managers).
  • Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
  • Analyse data and produce reports which are to be consolidated onto new operational Roadmaps/Flight maps.

Experience and Knowledge:

  • Experience with mining systems.
  • IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience.
  • 1 year project management experience in delivering IT application projects.
  • Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation.
  • Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical.
  • Experience working in a mining company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs.
  • Creative problem-solver and solution oriented.
  • A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies.
  • Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions.
  • Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents.
  • Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively.
  • Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organization.
  • Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner.
  • Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria.
  • Strives to do things significantly better.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Proven working experience in project management.
  • 1-3 years’ working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions.
  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills.
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures.

Desired Skills:

  • Write Business and Functional Requirements
  • Experience with Mining Systems
  • Process Mapping
  • Facilitation Skills
  • IT and ICT solution design and delivery

