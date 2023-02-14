Junior Business Analyst- 2023_09

One of our clients in the mining industry has a contract vacancy available for a Junior Business Analyst to join their team.

As Junior Business Analyst you will be responsible for the drafting of business requirements and functional requirements definitions.

Responsibilities:

You will be responsible for the drafting of business requirements and functional requirements definitions by:

Conducting stakeholder engagements and workshop facilitation to derive key business requirements.

Process mapping of current and to be processes.

Stakeholder mapping.

Requirements mapping.

Gathering data, defining, and analyzing the problem/opportunity.

Ability to work closely with operational IMSS’s and coordinating technical activities.

Business relationship management with key stakeholders (IM Regional Managers).

Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.

Analyse data and produce reports which are to be consolidated onto new operational Roadmaps/Flight maps.

Experience and Knowledge:



Experience with mining systems.

IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience.

1 year project management experience in delivering IT application projects.

Systems analysis skills, process mapping and requirements elicitation.

Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical.

Experience working in a mining company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs.

Creative problem-solver and solution oriented.

A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies.

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions.

Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents.

Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively.

Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organization.

Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner.

Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria.

Strives to do things significantly better.

Minimum Requirements:

Proven working experience in project management.

1-3 years’ working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions.

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Ability to work under pressure.

Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures.

Desired Skills:

Write Business and Functional Requirements

Experience with Mining Systems

Process Mapping

Facilitation Skills

IT and ICT solution design and delivery

