Junior Desktop Support Technician (Onsite)

IT Desktop Support Technician – (on-site)

A leading IT Managed Services company is looking for an energetic and dynamic IT Support Technician to join their fabulous team!

If you want growth and development, this is the company for you!

Role:

You will be on-site at a client: Logging tickets, troubleshooting (password reset to resolving back up failures etc, VPN issues) all while adhering to their SLA.

In addition, you will be involve in Active Directory, supporting Microsoft Office, Office365 products, MS Office, Windows 7 Windows 8.1, Windows 10 desktops, laptops, printers, networked copiers and basic LAN/WAN connectivity.

Requirements:

2-3+ years’ experience with support covering Desktop

A+, N+ and ideally an MCSE (advantageous)

0365 experience is also beneficial

Must be a “people’s person”, be calm under pressure and have great communications skills.

You will also need a valid driver’s license and own reliable car.

