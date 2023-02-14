Jupiter Managed Cloud Developer – 2071

Feb 14, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Jupiter Managed Cloud Developer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
 Necessary Skills:

  • AWS (Networking VPCs, Subnets), IAM, EC2, Load Balancing, CloudWatch, Glue/S3/Athena
  • AWS Networking
  • AWS Lambda
  • AWS IAM
  • Shell Scripting
  • Terraform
  • Python

Optional Skills:

  • Kubernetes
  • Web Development
  • AWS SageMaker Studio
  • AWS CDK
  • AWS Athena

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with
  • the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Desired Skills:

