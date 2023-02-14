Make sure that special someone isn’t a scammer

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day (today) and, for many, it provides inspiration to look for a special someone. However, as online dating popularity continues to grow, so do the threats from cybercriminals looking to exploit vulnerable individuals.

In South Africa, statistics show that the number of users for online dating is expected to increase to 6,3-million users by 2027 – this is despite past research by Kaspersky which found that 35% of people surveyed in South Africa have never used dating apps because they are afraid of scammers.

In the spirit of love and sharing, Kaspersky is spotlighting its Top Five online dating threats to watch out for this Valentine’s Day – and its experts’ tips for staying safe when dating online.

Phishing for dating resources

Watch out for enigmatic ads and messages that could lure you to a fake dating app or website that steals your personal information and financial details. That’s the reality of phishing – Kaspersky researchers report intensified scamming activity amid the Valentine’s season with fraudsters extensively creating fake webpages identical to popular dating apps to trick individuals into giving up their sensitive information.

The end result can be identity theft, financial fraud, and even extortion. Additionally, the stolen data could be sold on dark web markets and used for other nefarious activities. Any and all of these activities could lead to immense personal stress, not to mention the potential financial and legal implications.

Fake apps

Love may be blind, but malware is not. This malicious software can invade your device through files mimicking online dating services. During the last few months, Kaspersky experts have seen cybercriminals exploiting the names of the most popular dating apps such as Tinder, Badoo, Bumble, Grinder, and many others to spread their malicious activity.

Most often, they distribute adware which bombards users with multiple notifications, but there were also attacks with Trojan Spies which monitors online activity, and Trojan downloaders which might install other malicious programs to the victim’s computer. This puts your privacy and security at risk and can cause emotional distress.

Doxing

Doxing refers to the act of uncovering and publicly sharing someone’s personal information. This can be especially concerning in the context of online dating where sensitive information can be used to harm, cyberbully, or blackmail the individual.

This can result in physical danger, as well as psychological distress such as anxiety and shame, and negatively impacting mental health and overall well-being. In the worst-case scenario, it can also transfer to real-life danger putting you and, potentially other people in your life, at risk of physical harm.

Catfishing

Who doesn’t love the idea of chatting with an attractive stranger online? Unfortunately, not all connections are as genuine as they seem. Kaspersky telemetry records numerous spam emails that use attractive profiles and fake identities to lure unsuspecting victims into providing personal information or engaging in online communications. These emails can spread malware, steal sensitive information, or scam victims out of their money.

They can also lead to emotional distress and disappointment, as victims may form emotional connections with the fake identities before realising they’ve been scammed. This can also have huge negative effects on mental health and well-being.

Stalkerware

Stalkerware is a type of software that can be secretly installed on a device to monitor the user’s online activities and track their location. According to Kaspersky, 29 312 people worldwide were affected by stalkerware in 2022.

Importantly, not only does the presence of stalkerware mean that a user’s online activity and personal data are vulnerable to being exploited for nefarious intent, but because stalkerware can track a user’s live location, extreme cases and targeted cases online can lead to offline stalking – and this also places the user’s safety at risk in the physical world.

“The beauty of online dating is the opportunity to connect with people from all over the world, but with that comes the risk of cybercrime,” says Anna Larkina, privacy and security expert at Kaspersky. “Stay safe by using secure connections, keeping your personal information private, and being cautious of unsolicited requests. By being proactive, you can protect yourself and have a fulfilling online dating experience.”