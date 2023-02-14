Marketing Database Researcher-Cape Town at Marcus Evans SA Ltd – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are looking for driven, enthusiastic and passionate professionals to join our research team in our expanding marketing department as Marketing Database Researchers, with potential for personal growth and career opportunities.
This is an in-person role located in our Cape Town office.
Key Responsibilities:
- To provide relevant, accurate, reliable, valid and current information of our potential clients, that is essential for the company’s marketing campaigns.
- Identify & target the top organizations in an assigned market region
- Conduct telephone and internet research
- Build and maintain the data quality of our contacts database
Qualifications:
- Genuine passion and enthusiasm
- Recognised degree or diploma in any discipline. Fresh graduates are encouraged to apply
- Excellent knowledge of the English Language is essential,
- Competency in other languages is beneficial
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Willingness to adopt to a performance driven culture
- Must be computer literate and proficient in Microsoft Office applications
Compensation & Benefits:
- Comprehensive induction training, ongoing mentoring, plus continuous on-the-job training & development
- Promotion up the ranks is achievable with consistent high performance
- A friendly, dynamic, and vibrant working environment
- Attractive commission package
Desired Skills:
- Good communication skills.
- Computer Literacy
- Lead Generation
- Email Marketing
- Analytical Skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Marcus Evans, founded in 1983, is a global business intelligence and event marketing company, with 46+ offices in 20+ countries. Headquartered in the UK, we are rated in the top 20 UK companies for work/life balance.
Working across all industry sectors our Summits, Conferences, and Online Events brands deliver innovative high-level content, networking, and one-to-one meeting platforms that bring together key decision-makers on a truly global scale. Our client base is comprised of c-level executives from 98% of existing fortune 1000 companies, and we are world leaders in a variety of industries, such as healthcare, legal, pharmaceutical, investments, energy, packaging, etc.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Commission