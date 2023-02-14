Marketing Database Researcher-Cape Town at Marcus Evans SA Ltd

We are looking for driven, enthusiastic and passionate professionals to join our research team in our expanding marketing department as Marketing Database Researchers, with potential for personal growth and career opportunities.

This is an in-person role located in our Cape Town office.

Key Responsibilities:

To provide relevant, accurate, reliable, valid and current information of our potential clients, that is essential for the company’s marketing campaigns.

Identify & target the top organizations in an assigned market region

Conduct telephone and internet research

Build and maintain the data quality of our contacts database

Qualifications:

Genuine passion and enthusiasm

Recognised degree or diploma in any discipline. Fresh graduates are encouraged to apply

Excellent knowledge of the English Language is essential,

Competency in other languages is beneficial

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Willingness to adopt to a performance driven culture

Must be computer literate and proficient in Microsoft Office applications

Compensation & Benefits:

Comprehensive induction training, ongoing mentoring, plus continuous on-the-job training & development

Promotion up the ranks is achievable with consistent high performance

A friendly, dynamic, and vibrant working environment

Attractive commission package

Desired Skills:

Good communication skills.

Computer Literacy

Lead Generation

Email Marketing

Analytical Skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Marcus Evans, founded in 1983, is a global business intelligence and event marketing company, with 46+ offices in 20+ countries. Headquartered in the UK, we are rated in the top 20 UK companies for work/life balance.

Working across all industry sectors our Summits, Conferences, and Online Events brands deliver innovative high-level content, networking, and one-to-one meeting platforms that bring together key decision-makers on a truly global scale. Our client base is comprised of c-level executives from 98% of existing fortune 1000 companies, and we are world leaders in a variety of industries, such as healthcare, legal, pharmaceutical, investments, energy, packaging, etc.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Commission

